A surprising wink in Avengers: Endgame anticipated Iron Man's heroic action

Almost a year ago we saw the great outcome of Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion to more than a decade of movies that started with Hombre de Hierro and, in a way, they also ended him. To this day we still continue to see small details that many of us overlooked and that provide a great emotional charge, as is the case of this new wink published by Marvel studios.

The Marvel Twitter account has shown an image that compares the mythical scene in which the surviving Avengers travel to the past to recover the Infinity Stones. In it, we see all the fists together that, at first glance, tell us nothing more than a sasapland of union and strength between all these superheroes, but if we look further, We will see a somewhat known way.

Its about ARC reactor that Tony Stark carries on his chest and that prevents fragments of shrapnel from reaching his heart and dying in the first films. As we saw earlier, "proof that Tony Stark has a heart", a pretty poetic wink or Easter egg. This anticipates the beginning of the chain of actions that Iron Man carries out to sacrifice his life in exchange for saving humanity, is there anything more altruistic than that?

Definitely, absolute proof that the Avengers Initiative is at the heart of Stark and that his heroism would save the lives of millions of people, putting the greater good before everything else and demonstrating who he really is.

We have recently seen a gesture by Juan Antonio Bernal, the voice actor who voices Tony Stark at UCM, and many other colleagues. In it, Iron Man himself sends us a message of support in the face of the threat of coronavirus and encourages us to be heroes by staying home.