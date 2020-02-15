A surprising return emerges from the new trailer of Sword Art Online

Share it:

The third season of Sword Art Online it began in October 2018 and after more than two years, and only 36 episodes, the animated transposition of the light novels by Reki Kawahara will resume in April. In the trailer shown just to announce the return of the series, some fans have speculated about the possible return of Kirito.

Many fans, following the trailer, speculated that future episodes of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld will serve for introduce the final narrative arc, and thus making the third season in effect the last.

Despite the A-1 Pictures, the study behind the production of the anime, has not communicated in any way whether this will be the last great adventure in the world created by Kawahara, we know that the first part of War of Underworld served to lay the foundations for theincredible war between human territories and the Dark Territory, therefore the idea that can actually bring the series to a conclusion is not entirely wrong.

A further element that made fans discuss animatedly was the possible return of Kirito, which we remember having entered a comatose state after the clash with the Administrator. In fact, in the trailer, which you find below, the protagonist seems to awaken, with a different detail: his eyes are golden. Recall that the third season of Sword Art Online is available in Italian on VVVVID.