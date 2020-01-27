A surprising detail concerning little emerges in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Share it:

Despite the central series of Akira Toriyama's work, Dragon Ball Z , has long since ended, the numerous projects that continue to come out, last of all the video game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, always manage to bring it back to the hearts of fans and make it discover to the youngest, who knew Goku and companions in Dragon Super Ball

The latest video game adaptation is enjoying great success among fans, both for the new perspectives offered on the canonical events narrated in Dragon Ball Z, both for the numerous details that only show and enhance the work done by CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco and also for some new characters.

We recently saw how the Ginew team could have influenced Gohan in creating his alter ego Great Saiyaman, due to their extremely funny and unsuitable poses for warriors of their caliber. Among the numerous references to what was seen in the anime and read in the manga, a player recently found a moment in the game in which they emerge the food differences between Namecciani and terrestrial or Sayan.

For the uninitiated indeed the Nameks manage to survive even exclusively on water, which, once in contact with enzymes present in their organisms, manage to convert into nutrients. In the post found at the bottom of the news, this meticulous detail was seen by the user @Clearin in a scene by DBZ Kakarot, where Vegeta and Gohan are seen intent on eating dishes on food dishes, while Piccolo has only a small glass of water in front of him.