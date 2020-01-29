General News

 A Supreme Intelligence closer to the comics in this deleted image of Captain Marvel

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Concept art by Carol Danvers and Supreme Intelligence in Captain Marvel (2019)

Finally an image of the original idea that was for the film is filtered "Captain Marvel" that would have shown us a Supreme Intelligence of the Kree very close to that of the comics, as opposed to the version of the film that has a different aspect depending on who you talk to, assuming the appearance of the person who most respects this other person.

They have already confirmed that at the end of the movie, when Carol becomes Binary, they set up a scene with a Supreme Intelligence that looks similar to comics. However, it ended up rejecting this proposal.

This scene, although with the special effects still unfinished, was included in the set The Infinity Saga of UCM, but so far nothing had leaked. Now finally we get this image of Carol and Intelligence face to face, which although placed as capture directly from that deleted scene seems rather a conceptual art, shows us that they thought to opt for an approach very close to that of comics, although with Some differences quite obvious.

The decision to ignore this aspect of the comics was due to the fact that it reacted better to the Supreme Intelligence when it had the human aspect, especially when interpreted by Annette Bening, than when it was a simple alien creature

