a sumptuous, but without claw, Netflix adaptation

Despite its popularity in the world of comics, graphic novels of Joe hill of ‘Locke & Key’, even having a creative and varied narrative language, they did not just exploit the possibilities offered by their phenomenal premise. Keys that open dimensions, doors and that give mind blowing powers, yes, but they appear rather little in the plot beyond being a macguffin for an evil being to play look for those keys in insidious ways.

The lost pilot of a first adaptation, that the director Mark Romanek He directed for Fox, did a plot compression exercise that suited the comic, and Gothic and cold tone increased of the original work. However, the ten episodes appeared in Netflix They do the opposite. Everything that happened in 50 minutes in that scrapped episode, it stretches now in an anemic way in almost half of this first season.

To be fair with this new adaptation, develop at least two volumes of the novels, redistributing what happens in relatively fresh ways for the one who has already read the material previously. This does not mean that, speaking in silver, there is filling quantities too obvious and a clear case of the syndrome of some modern series that hide their lack of substance with serious dialogues, supposedly important, that end up becoming, with the passage of the chapters, a way to fill minutes with soliloquies without dramatic retribution.

Little chicha, a lot of stuffing

When in a supposedly fantastic series we have seventy percent of situations with characters talking face to face on a table Is there something that does not work. Production is visually attractive, and certain elements of artistic design have followed the cartoons, but the text is diluted, the events happen with too many minutes away and the conflicts between the characters they are not portrayed with enough nerve and not because of a problem of actors.

‘Locke & Key’Denies the personality of the contrasts of the comic to adapt to a magic gothic family cinema with that touch of movies Disney, “ The House With a Clock in its Walls, 2018) style – only that, being for all audiences, it has more murky and strange moments -, several Narnias and that sumptuous musical breath style of Lemony Snicket. This is not bad per se, but the result is that a work with certain codes of its own is assimilated by a fantasy style Young adult template.

Probably the most disappointing element of adaptation is the smoothing any excessively bloody moment, to the point that the shot in the head of the father happens to be in the chest. Not only that, but the most disturbing moments do not appear, even the use of the key to open the head as a box is visualized in a much more ordinary way and with a sense of wonder imposed to placate the horror that, in addition, reference with an easy verbalization of winks cinema.

Out blood, hello drama

As if they wanted to hook up clueless freaks, even Tom Savini He makes a cameo, but the trick of teenage terror fans to cover up telenovelilla subplots follow the pattern of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ and to Netflix You can see a lot of the duster. Where in the witch series it is compensated with monsters, demons and a constant appearance of gender elements, here it is not concealed. The genre goes to the background in front of traumas, serious conversations and melodrama.

By the time the end comes, which adapts one of the best numbers, they have passed 9 hours of boredom, and although it has things, even the sensation use is of trigger, although it introduces turns of the comics more surprisingly than in these. But by now it's a bit late and the Road has been long and not overly stimulating.

There is good songs, there are occasional moments with some visual appeal, but the feeling of lost opportunity is difficult to wash. Does not have Joe hill luck with your adaptations, and ‘Locke & Key’Freckles the same as‘US4A2’, A tone that he always takes himself too seriously, boredom and plot elements or superfluous conversations in each episode that they arrive at the end of the season tired and unwilling, with the feeling that plots and action have been spared with a ration card.

