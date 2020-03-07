A Streamer fires a gun on Twitch and is expelled from his esports team

Share it:

The Twitch streamer, Carl "SoaRCarl" Riemer, accidentally shot a weapon during a live broadcast and since then he has been suspended from Twitch, and expelled from his esports team. While he was live Wednesday, Riemer shook his gun twice believing the magazine was empty and then shot a monitor at his side. He then posted an apology video discussing the situation and how it affected him.

"He was clearly intoxicated. But, the fact is, whether he was sober or drunk, weapons are not a toy. You don't have to mess with them, "Riemer said." Even if I've had the gun for two years. You can still do something stupid like that. He went through a cup, bounced into the cup and broke my $ 1000 monitor. "

The rule of the Twitch Community Guidelines that Riemer did not respect is a zero tolerance violation that comes with an immediate indefinite suspension, "Brandishing lethal or harmful weapons, such as guns, knives or explosives." The day after the incident occurred, the sports team SoaR Gaming Riemer was part of a statement announcing his retirement from the team.

"We did not approve the actions on Carl's live last night. He has been removed from the SoaR Gaming list with immediate effect," the announcement said. Riemer thanked SoaR Gaming in his video and agreed that they did the right thing by removing it. "SoaR has kicked me out of the team, as they should. I just want to thank SoaR Gaming for being a great team and a large group of people. They did the right thing", said.

Riemer continued in his video of apologies on how he bought the weapon for self-protection and that what he did was "quite the opposite of the reason I bought that firearm." "It's a stupid mistake that could have cost someone's life. I could have gone to the hospital. I could have hurt one of my animals, "he continued. At this time, it is unknown if his Twitch suspension will be permanent or not.