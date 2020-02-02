A strange individual emerges among the heroes of My Hero Academia: here is the hidden cameo

Share it:

When the mangakas work for a long time for a publishing house or a magazine, inevitably at the various gathering events they will begin to make friends with each other. In the past there have been many times when friends like Oda and Kishimoto greeted each other by citing each other in their respective manga, and it is the same thing happened in My Hero Academia.

Chapter 258 of My Hero Academia staged a massive mobilization of the heroes, charged with facing Tomura Shigaraki who has now taken too much power to be left free. His army will face a large group of professionals, and among these stands out a character who comes from the manga of Chainsaw Man.

The individual in question is the protagonist of the work, Denji, which as you can see in the box at the bottom is dropped into a new setting. In fact, the chainsaw stands out instead of the head, as well as the two blades that emerge from the hands. A hidden and particular cameo in My Hero Academia, which shows the respect and affection that Kohei Horikoshi has for Chainsaw Man and its author, Tatsuki Fujimoto.

You had noticed this shady figure among the heroes of justice of My Hero Academia? And have you noticed any other strange appearances in the crowd?