A Star Wars spin-off draws an interesting parallel to the Sith's Revenge

Although the new Star Wars trilogy has officially ended, with the release of the last chapter in December, Marvel Comics continues to explore the universe of George Lucas through spin-off series. In Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Renfor example, we are witnessing the exploration of a new area.

Ben and Luke Skywalker, in fact, head to inspect a Jedi archive, and during their inspection they perceive something wrong. Soon after, they are joined by the knights of Ren, and the latter is revealed through a triumphal entrance, with an expression that will be familiar to all Star Wars fans: "Well, hello there" (Hey there).

The same terminology is used by Obi-Wan-Kenobi in the Revenge of the Sith, as he prepares to fight General Grievous. It is not clear if this parallelism is wanted, however it will be easy to understand for the most attentive fans of the saga.

About the prequel trilogy, Obi-Wan-Kenobi actor (Ewan McGregor) commented on George Lucas' original goal:

"George Lucas wanted to do something very different with prequels. So people felt cheated. It was disappointing when they laughed and joked about it. Now, several years later, prequels represent a lot for older generations of children. So from the laughing – cynical opinions – I'm now getting feedback from the kids they were made for. I'm really happy about it. "

