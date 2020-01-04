A Star Wars actor: The rise of Skywalker believes there is a director version

Share it:

After the premiere of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, many fans have begun to wonder about various issues that the film did not resolve. Recently, we learned that Disney made major changes to the tape.

The star of The Lord of the Rings and Lost, Dominic Monaghan, recently spoke about the extra scenes that J.J. Abrams He recorded for Episode IX and they finally did not pass the final cut.

In an interview for THR, Monaghan said "Like many Star Wars fans, I'm waiting for the director's version, so we'll get to see more and more of the things that were filmed." "I wasn't there all the time," he said, "but even in the short time I was there, so many things were filmed that they didn't get to the movie version … Oh, man, there were so many things."

"Another thing we hope to see at some point in the future," he said, "is that in the final battle, Connix [played by Billie Lourd] hurts his leg. Obviously, I, Rose and Connix are getting out of the battle, and Rose has a gun. While Rose is busy doing things, I grabbed Connix's arm and put it on my shoulder to make sure we all got back as unscathed as possible. "

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker premiered in theaters last day Decembre 19th.