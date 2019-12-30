A Star Wars 9 screenwriter explains the time on Rose Tico's screen

Share it:

A few days ago we echoed a protest movement initiated by spectators from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker annoyed with the short time on screen of actress Kelly Marie Tran in the role of Rose Tico, a character that had great importance in the last Jedi.

Now screenwriter Chris Terrio has sat down to talk to the Daily Awards and in that interview he explained why he and Abrams had to give up giving Tico more prominence. It will be up to the fans to believe in their justification.

"Well, to start J.J. and I adore Kelly Marie Tran. One of the reasons why Rose has fewer scenes than we would like is the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher's footage the way we plan to do it. We wanted Rose to be at the rebel base with Leia. We thought we shouldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the main characters we want, so Leia and Rose worked together. As the process evolved, some scenes were written with Rose and Leia but they did not meet the level of photorealism we were looking for. Those scenes had to be left out of the movie. The last thing we did was give Rose a supporting role. We love the character and adore Kelly, so much that we anchor her to our favorite character in the entire galaxy, General Leia".

It is not necessary to throw a crystal ball to know that Terrio's explanation will not reassure any of the spectators who missed more adventures of Rose on the screen. Luckily there are several people pressuring Disney to dedicate a series to the character in Disney + and who knows if we will see something like this in the coming years while the movies take a good rest.