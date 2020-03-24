A Star Wars 9 actor hints that J.J. Abrams removed large scenes from the film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The novelizations and comics of Star Wars have revealed great secrets of the final arc of this successful saga. The premiere of Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker did not convince many of the fans of the franchise, and many accused J.J. Abrams, its director, in the way he had to narrate the events and the lack of cohesion between certain scenes.

One of the actors who was part of the cast of The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, Greg Grunberg, who played the pilot of the Resistance Temmin Wexley, recently commented on the deleted scenes. The actor has spoken in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, hinting that there are hopes of seeing large scenes removed in the future.

"I'm excited to see the DVD extras, because there are some incredible moments I have that I can't wait to see …" begins Grunberg. "There are so many other things, and huge things, that I think people will appreciate when they see it."

This interview was conducted prior to the digital premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so this edition was not yet known to arrive with no deleted scenes included. In addition, the actor rules out that there is a "J.J. cut", since this is a natural process that films go through. "Personally, I don't think there is any truth to that, and I would be surprised if there is a 'J.J. cut'"He says." Every movie goes through a series of cuts; it's just the nature of it. I don't buy it at all. "

We still don't know what happened to all the deleted material Grunberg refers to, will it be being reserved for an extended version in the future? The film's special effects supervisor, Patrick Tubach, denied the rumors pointing to deleted scenes from the Emperor Palpatine.