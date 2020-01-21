A star of The Suicide Squad could become Ironheart for UCM

Share it:

Although Robert Downey Jr. has already warned that he does not rule out his character's return to UCM, Marvel might already be thinking of the Iron Man relay. That character in the comics would be Ironheart and Marvel would already have, even, the eyes fixed on an actress in order to bring that character to his film universe. Actress who, on the other hand, will also be present in the next The Suicide Squad, by James Gunn.

According to sources close to WGTC, that actress is Storm Reid of The Suicide Squad. Although their sources say they could also be Storm Reid actresses if they can't get it for the role. As they report from the middle, although things can always change, they have assured them that this is the direction in which they are heading at the moment.

For those who don't know the character of the comics, we can say that Riri Williams (the girl behind Ironheart) is a great MIT student who manages to reverse engineer Stark's armor. That way, he manages to use it to fight crime. The most interesting of all is that, seeing his skills and intelligence, Stark himself ends up becoming his mentor. He even creates an AI version of himself, to help him in battles.

All this, judging by the same sources, would have to do with a series, desasaplanded for Disney +, which would already be in an early stage of development at this time. Of course, it is said that right now the casting has not even begun. Moreover, apart from Storm Reid, Marvel's intentions to carry it out are unknown.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that according to WGTC, the source of this information is exactly the same as in the past he told them that Deadpool 3 was in development months before Ryan Reynolds confirmed it.

Source: WGTC