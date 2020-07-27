a star in the series was terrified of her role, find out who

Share it:

With 17 seasons to his credit (and an eighteenth coming), Grey's Anatomy it's one of the longest running and most popular series of the last few years, and this can slightly intimidate newcomers … Let's see which star was terrified of joining the cast of the ABC series, and why.

Everything Sucks actress Peyton Kennedy, who in medical plays Betty NelsonLeo's young mother, who made her debut in season fourteen, told DigitalSpy's microphones that joining such an iconic show was strange to her at first, but it didn't take long to feel like an integral part of the cast too.

"I was absolutely terrified"said Peyton"I was really scared because these people had been working together for so long, 14 years at that point … The show started the year I was born!".

"I was intimidated by the fact of arriving on such a close-knit set. I didn't want to feel like an outsider" go on "But Grey's Anatomy was a fantastic experience. Everyone was so nice and they immediately made me feel at home. Especially considering the fact that when I auditioned, I knew I was only present in 4 episodes. But then more were added, and I think I came up with something like 12".

And right on the set of Grey's Anatomy she received the news of the cancellation of the Netflix Everything Sucks series, but "the other cast members of Grey's helped me overcome the disappointment of the news".