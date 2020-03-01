A splendid Yu-Gi-Oh themed statue of Seto Kaiba and Blue-Eyes White Dragon has been unveiled

Share it:

Among the numerous franchises that over the course of these long years have managed to gain fame and success all over the world, one of the most famous and appreciated ones is undoubtedly Yu-Gi-Oh, the endless epic that between anime, video games, manga and of course the collectible card game, has been able to conquer East and West

With so many fans always ready to support every new production linked to the brand – all supported, among other things, by countless high-quality fanmade products -, it should come as no surprise that more and more companies try to capitalize on the series with themed products that often succeed. to have a big hold on collectors. Among the many, however, this time it was the guys from Kitsune Statue that gained the public's attention, who unveiled a spectacular Yu-Gi-Oh themed statue on Twitter.

As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the product is characterized by an incredible amount of detail and sees our Seto Kaiba ready to attack his opponent with Blue-Eyes White Dragon. According to what was revealed, the statue is large 47.2x54x46cm and it is sold at a price that is far from indifferent of € 699, a high cost that will not stop the most avid collectors. The company has made it known that pre-orders have been opened these days, with the official release currently fully expected for the first half of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a new Yu-Gi-Oh themed line of Funko Pop has recently been unveiled.