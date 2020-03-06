A splendid Trevor Belmont of Castlevania lives in an all Italian cosplay

Share it:

Castlevania 3 only arrived on Netflix yesterday, but all fans of the opera have already started watching the new episodes or have even ended the entire eight-episode season. This has in fact brought the environments and characters of the title back into vogue, and in fact on the net there has been the return of brand new fan art and cosplay.

Trevor Belmont is a heavy drinker and vampire killer who was featured in Castlevania's third game, Dracula's Curse. During the story he met Sypha and Alucard, son of Dracula, while embarking on a journey to save humanity from the vampire threat. Obviously the Trevor Belmont character also appeared in the anime where he had the opportunity to reuse his famous whip.

The Castlevania character has now come to life thanks to a cosplay, brought online by the Italian TarinCosplay immediately went viral. Taryn is a very famous Italian cosplayer who had already given birth to an extremely loyal Gatsu and who had conquered fans in every corner of the net. At the bottom you can see the three images in which Trevor Belmont he is in various poses: ready to fight in the first photo, ready to drink in the second and waiting in the third; everything was accompanied by the phrase "I am Trevor Belmont and I have never lost a fight against men or against animals!"

What do you think of this cosplay?