Entertainment

A splendid Trevor Belmont of Castlevania lives in an all Italian cosplay

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Castlevania 3 only arrived on Netflix yesterday, but all fans of the opera have already started watching the new episodes or have even ended the entire eight-episode season. This has in fact brought the environments and characters of the title back into vogue, and in fact on the net there has been the return of brand new fan art and cosplay.

Trevor Belmont is a heavy drinker and vampire killer who was featured in Castlevania's third game, Dracula's Curse. During the story he met Sypha and Alucard, son of Dracula, while embarking on a journey to save humanity from the vampire threat. Obviously the Trevor Belmont character also appeared in the anime where he had the opportunity to reuse his famous whip.

The Castlevania character has now come to life thanks to a cosplay, brought online by the Italian TarinCosplay immediately went viral. Taryn is a very famous Italian cosplayer who had already given birth to an extremely loyal Gatsu and who had conquered fans in every corner of the net. At the bottom you can see the three images in which Trevor Belmont he is in various poses: ready to fight in the first photo, ready to drink in the second and waiting in the third; everything was accompanied by the phrase "I am Trevor Belmont and I have never lost a fight against men or against animals!"

READ:  Najwa Nimri finally reveals what is inside the mysterious box of 'The Resistance'

What do you think of this cosplay? Don't miss our first impressions of Castlevania 3.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.