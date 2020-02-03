A splendid statue of Erza Scarlet from Fairy Tail is coming

Share it:

If you are a fan of Fairy Tail the series created by Hiro Mashima, know that a beautiful collectible statue of one of the most loved characters of the opera is coming, namely the sorceress swordswoman Erza Scarlet. Let's take a look together.

The truly splendid collectible figure, which you can find at the bottom of the news, costs 330 euros (without shipping costs) and shows the swordswoman wearing one of her most powerful armor, the Silver Wings. The height of the statue is 50 cm, it is 43 cm wide and measures 36 cm in length. The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, but you can already pre-order it (if you are thinking about purchasing) but keep in mind that reservations close on February 10th. With great charm, Erza Scarlet she is one of the strongest wizards within the Fairy Tail Guild, enough to occupy the S class, that is the class of strongest wizards in the magical universe created by Hiro Mashima. It also has the power to make weapons and armor appear to be used in battle against enemies, as well as an excellent swordswoman.

Although the events of Fiary Tail have ended, fans of Mashima's works still keep busy following Edens Zero, his new adventure manga set in space. Furthermore, according to some rumors, the tireless Hiro Mashima would be thinking of a new series of which there is currently no official news but, as soon as we know something we will not fail to communicate you. Always fans of Fairy Tail can take a look at this sketch by Natsu and Lucy by the same author.