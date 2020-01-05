Entertainment

A splendid Naruto Shippuden-themed statue has been unveiled for over € 300

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

That of Naruto is an immense to say the least franchise that over the course of these long years has seen the arrival of countless works including animated series, manga, films, video games and gadgets at will, a disproportionate amount of products that have allowed millions of fans scattered in the whole world to never be dry.

Indeed, given the huge fan base that has been created behind the reference work, more and more companies are attempting to capitalize on the franchise with new products designed to conquer the most hardened collectors at heart, just think of the recently announced Nendoroid themed Naruto Shippuden and dedicated to Naruto.

Speaking of Naruto Shippuden, however, what quickly ended up on the lips of many fans can be summed up in an incredible statue specifically dedicated to Itachi and Sasuke. The product, branded Surge Studio and whose images can be viewed at the bottom of the news, measures 41x28x36cm and is sold at the price – far from indifferent – of 309 €, without counting the shipping costs. According to what was announced, the statue is already pre-orderable while its release has been set for the second quarter of 2020, although a specific date has not yet been announced.

READ:  Joker's script reveals deleted scenes with neighboring Sophie

We remind all our readers that our review of Naruto Shippuden is available on the Everyeye pages.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.