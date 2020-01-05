A splendid Naruto Shippuden-themed statue has been unveiled for over € 300

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of Naruto is an immense to say the least franchise that over the course of these long years has seen the arrival of countless works including animated series, manga, films, video games and gadgets at will, a disproportionate amount of products that have allowed millions of fans scattered in the whole world to never be dry.

Indeed, given the huge fan base that has been created behind the reference work, more and more companies are attempting to capitalize on the franchise with new products designed to conquer the most hardened collectors at heart, just think of the recently announced Nendoroid themed Naruto Shippuden and dedicated to Naruto.

Speaking of Naruto Shippuden, however, what quickly ended up on the lips of many fans can be summed up in an incredible statue specifically dedicated to Itachi and Sasuke. The product, branded Surge Studio and whose images can be viewed at the bottom of the news, measures 41x28x36cm and is sold at the price – far from indifferent – of 309 €, without counting the shipping costs. According to what was announced, the statue is already pre-orderable while its release has been set for the second quarter of 2020, although a specific date has not yet been announced.

We remind all our readers that our review of Naruto Shippuden is available on the Everyeye pages.