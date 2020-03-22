A splendid figure dedicated to Momo Yaoyorozu of My Hero Academia has been revealed

Share it:

We all know it very well, that of My Hero Academia is an immense and now famous franchise in every corner of the world, a work loved by millions and millions of fans that has taken shape thanks to a manga by Kōhei Horikoshi and an animated adaptation that has been making a lot of talk in recent months.

The arrival of My Hero Academia Season 4 it has brought fans back to social media in a myriad of opinions and theories about the future of the series, attention from the community that has not been ignored by the rest of the market, with numerous companies that have tried to make the most of the opportunity to show off with products to theme capable of being talked about.

Well, this time it was Takara Tomy's boys who conquered the limelight with the official announcement of a new My Hero Academia themed figure dedicated to Momo Yaoyorozu. As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the work brought to light is characterized by a truly captivating style, with our aspiring heroine intent on using her Quirk. According to what was announced, the whole will be sold for 14,500 yen (about 120 €), with release scheduled for September 2020, while reservations are currently already available for those interested.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review dedicated to the twenty-first episode of My Hero Academia Season 4. Furthermore, some rumors have recently come up about who could go and dub one of the next characters that we will see in the anime by My Hero Academia.