A splendid Batman statue debuts in a London square

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Batman he is one of the most loved comic book characters and can be traced back to an ideal of justice, thanks to his crusade against crime in the city of Gotham City. Now the Dark Knight will be able to watch over the city of London thanks to a statue that pays homage to him.

The statue was placed in Leicester Square. As we can see in the photo at the bottom of the news, the work was really made with great care, giving faith to every detail and giving the character its characteristic intimidating aura that flaunts against the criminals of Gotham City. Many were the curious who obviously photographed the statue of the character. Pam Lofford, President of Warner Bros Global Brands and Experiences, said about the sculpture: "The Bat-signal is easily one of the most recognizable inconographs in the world of comics and this will be an extraordinary spectacle as we go beyond borders, languages ​​and cultures to bring us all together in this single experience ".

READ:  BAFTA 2020: Full list of winners

As for the Batman comics, DC Comics expands the universe of Batman White Knight, a series that has a particular premise as it Batman is the bad guy and Joker is the good guy. We also take a look at the beautiful Catwoman design made by Joe Quesada of Marvel Comics.

