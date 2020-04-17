A Spider-Man star claims that Disney prevented a film of the Sinister Six

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last October 2019, we told you that a producer of Spider-Man: Far From Home had anticipated the possibility that the Sinister Six would end up arriving at the UCM. The thing is, today we've learned that, long before Tom Holland became Spider-Man, there was another potential course for movies based on this character, including a possible Sinister Six title with characters like Green Goblin or Vulture.

However, according to a star of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Dane DeHaan), Disney ended up preventing the film from coming to fruition involuntarily, after the purchase of Marvel. In any case, it has not been clear whether it is an option that Disney could now consider. But let's go by parts.

First of all, it is important to comment that the information has been revealed in an interview that the aforementioned actor has conducted exclusively for Collider. In it, DeHaan confirms that he did not know many details about how the film would have been, but that it was evident that he was on his way.

This is what DeHaan has said about it when asked if he knew the possible role of Green Goblin (his character) in the film: "Not necessarily, (but) I think it's pretty obvious that everyone was preparing something for the Sinister Six. There was certainly talk of doing all of that before the whole Disney and Marvel thing happened. But I can't tell you that I know specifically what was going to be.".

<img alt = "The infamous Norman Osborn succumbed to chemical-induced insanity, which gave him an alter-ego known as the Green Goblin. While Nroman terrorized New York as a corporate tycoon, Green Goblin battled Spider-Man to control the city in its entirety.

"class =" image screenshot "itemprop =" contentUrl "src =" https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/g/green-gobl/green-goblin-the-nefarious-norman-osborn-succumbed-to -chemic_v2t7.jpg "/>

However, DeHaan does comment on a little secret about what the film could have been: "I just know that there definitely would have been some element of the Sinister Six. And, you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn, would have been involved.".

As for the reference to Harry Osborn, we can say that he is the character from the Marvel comics who ends up becoming the second incarnation of the Green Goblin. Hence, DeHaan is unclear in what way he would have ended up appearing in the film.

What about you? Would you like a movie with these characters? Send us your opinions. We will be happy to read them.