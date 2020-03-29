A spectacular fan art blends Naruto's Vegeta and Kakashi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball and Naruto are two of the biggest shonen series that debuted on Weekly Shonen Jump. They both catalyzed the attention of fans and their success does not drop even years after their conclusion. A fan united the two worlds with an illustration.

The fan art author is a Reddit user and his nickname is Two_Dee. With this design, the user has been full of consents, testifying to the enormous charm that the two series still arouse in the minds of fans. Just recently, the end of Naruto's anime adaptation turned three. Although there have been no official crossovers of Dragon Ball and Naruto for now, it can never be said that in the future it cannot happen. In the drawing that you find at the bottom of the news, we see a mash up between Kakashi Hatake and Vegeta. Even the look of the dress is a fusion of the two.

Kakashi is the mentor of Naruto, the one who first taught our protagonist the basis of ninja techniques, he is also one of the most skilled warriors of the Leaf Village, thanks to his ability to be able to copy the techniques of others. Even as the years go by in the story, our Copy-ninja always maintains a certain weight and consideration among the new levers (as we see in the series of Boruto). In closing the news we leave you with Sakura's recommendations not to leave the house.