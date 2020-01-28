Entertainment

A Sony record points to the PS5 presentation in February

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have already heard several rumors that place the presentation of PS5 in February 2020. Some more powerful and others simply complements of the first. Today, there is a new leak that adds another reason to believe it will be so. And the source is Sony itself, which has registered a brand that would indicate that the console could be shown to the public very soon.

To be more specific, Sony has officially applied for a PlayStation 5 trademark in Europe. Exactly, at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE IPI). Although it is true that it could be circumstantial, the request for a registered trademark for the console could also suggest that Sony is preparing to launch the next-generation marketing.

And if so, it would fit very well with the celebration of the Sony Square NYC, called Experience PlayStation. Something that would support the information that suggests that the event would take place on February 16, 2020. The event in question would serve to show the console, but also to talk about its price and the games (own and third parties) that would come from start.

READ:  Square Enix will announce a new Kingdom Hearts very soon

In addition, taking into account that finally Sony will not be present in the E3 2020, it would not be anything crazy that the company wants to get ahead in the presentation of PS5. Maybe so that in later State of Play (even close to E3), they can show something else about her or her future games.

In another order of things, but without moving from PS5, other rumors have talked about the possibility that the compatibility of controls between PS4 and PS5 is practically total. That is, any of those controls would help us to enjoy both consoles. There has even been talk of the possibility of PS5 being backward compatible with all previous PlayStation.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Swissreg

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.