A Sony record points to the PS5 presentation in February

We have already heard several rumors that place the presentation of PS5 in February 2020. Some more powerful and others simply complements of the first. Today, there is a new leak that adds another reason to believe it will be so. And the source is Sony itself, which has registered a brand that would indicate that the console could be shown to the public very soon.

To be more specific, Sony has officially applied for a PlayStation 5 trademark in Europe. Exactly, at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE IPI). Although it is true that it could be circumstantial, the request for a registered trademark for the console could also suggest that Sony is preparing to launch the next-generation marketing.

And if so, it would fit very well with the celebration of the Sony Square NYC, called Experience PlayStation. Something that would support the information that suggests that the event would take place on February 16, 2020. The event in question would serve to show the console, but also to talk about its price and the games (own and third parties) that would come from start.

In addition, taking into account that finally Sony will not be present in the E3 2020, it would not be anything crazy that the company wants to get ahead in the presentation of PS5. Maybe so that in later State of Play (even close to E3), they can show something else about her or her future games.

In another order of things, but without moving from PS5, other rumors have talked about the possibility that the compatibility of controls between PS4 and PS5 is practically total. That is, any of those controls would help us to enjoy both consoles. There has even been talk of the possibility of PS5 being backward compatible with all previous PlayStation.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Swissreg