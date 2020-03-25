A Sony patent suggests that PS5 would allow starting games directly in gameplay

Share it:

We know that speed is going to be one of the key points of the new generation of consoles. Charging times are expected to be a thing of the past and the experience of turning on your device and playing is more comfortable than ever. A patent of Sony Registered in 2018 gives clues on how they could achieve this.

The patent, now shared by user @ roXyPS3 on Twitter, discovers a dynamic interface system with options to choose how we want to run a game. Some practical examples of why this could be a really outstanding tool could be the ability to open a game directly in its story or multiplayer mode without having to go through a screen of previous titles and menus.

It would also allow you to start playing within seconds of clicking on a game. We could directly jump from the console menu to explore the game world in seconds, without loads and without menus of any kind.

It could also be used for all those trophies that require going from one part of the game to another. In theory, this system would allow saving states as it happens in emulators and a particular zone of a game to continue from that point, or jump from one chapter to another in a story mode without waiting for any kind.

We will see if when the console reveals its benefits, one of its functionalities is this revolutionary game loading system that, of course, can be very comfortable to use.