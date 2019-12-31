a solvent reboot supported by its cast and a disturbing atmosphere

Share it:

The great success achieved by Hideo Nakata with ‘The Ring’ it was the kick-off of a stage in which the western world showed an enormous interest in Asian horror tapes. One of the titles that achieved a similar popularity was ‘The curse’, so much so that both had their respective remakes in Hollywood that enjoyed a good reception from the public.

In the case of ‘The Ring’ already tried to relaunch the franchise with the unfortunate ‘Rings’ a couple of years ago and now it’s the turn of the saga created by Takashi Shimizu. On paper it seemed doomed to be a quacker who finished burying any good memories we had of the universe of ‘The Curse’, but in reality it is about a solvent update supported by an effective atmosphere and its successful distribution.

Crossed terrors

One of the hallmarks of the franchise has always been the use of a nonlinear narrative, following the stories of different characters that might seem disconnected in the first instance, although we are not slow to discover that it is not. Something essential in these cases is to achieve a true sense of unity, both formally and in content, so that they do not look like different variants of the same premise coupled with greater or lesser fortune.

In this new ‘The curse’ you start by boosting a rarefied atmosphere that serves as an incentive both for those skeptics who believed that the franchise no longer gave more of itself as for those who simply seek a stimulating terror proposal. For this, sinister details are not dispensed with as something continued instead of being a punctual effect, which results in visually convey that something strange happens instead of just posing it from the script.

There you can see the dedication with which Nicolas Pesce It deals with a material already sent to give it more formal packaging. Something of blood is obviously there, but what is sought in mald The curse ’is to transmit a climate of constant restlessness, something that reinforces the progressive deterioration of the history of its protagonists. To achieve this, it is possible to show uncomfortable things but without giving them greater importance than they require for the future of events. The important thing is that layer of burden is growing gradually and there are not many buts to put.

The right touch of the sinister

Pesce himself almost completely banned the script, choosing to give the necessary background to the characters but without giving up the common places that make it recognizable. Obviously, it is not a memorable balance, because some of the stories work better than others and also the assembly is not as fluid as one might want. Yes we found out well when he jumps from one another, but it is in the need to complement each other instead of repeating the same ideas which limits the ceiling of ‘The curse’.

Luckily, Pesce has a cast full of faces that will sound to the public but in which it seems to have weighed more what they were going to contribute to the film than populating the film with familiar faces. It is true that the development of the characters follows the master lines that one might expect from a film like the one at hand, but there is the other great success of the film: its characters are credible thanks to an involved deal that isn't there to cash the check and move as quickly as possible to other more stimulating projects a priori.

Andrea Riseborough It is the one that has a more dominant presence as a police officer investigating a very strange case that ends up affecting her personally. We already know that his life is going to collapse because of the curse of the title, but the fortitude with which it is posed and how well it is reflected by the actress helps that the troubled side that Pesce seeks to never dilute. It could have been enhanced much more – do not expect something disturbing that really lasts in your memory – but it does quite a bit within the limits imposed by the saga.

In short

‘The curse’ is one of those movies that in a few cases would have been a disaster, but Pesce has respectfully addressed the material that he had at his disposal to offer us an efficient horror film that relies on a rarefied atmosphere with enough personality so as not to leave with the feeling of being a repetition of what has been seen before, no matter how much we can say in the plot if it is.