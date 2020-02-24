A soccer player enters the press room disguised as Torrente after the game

The Mirandés, to his last seven draws, added this Sunday a defeat against an Extramadura who managed the final minutes better and culminated the comeback (3-2), with a goal in the 91st minute. The rojillos seem to be not the same team as the Copa del Rey.

After seven consecutive draws, this defeat places Mirandés, who not winning in the league since December 22, eleventh with 38 points, while the Extremadura ascends a position, to the twentieth place, with 30 points.

Those of Manuel Mosquera they returned to the path of victory and were celebrating. They had just finished an iimportant victory to maintain their aspirations to remain in the category.

And so he let it know David González Plata, better known as Nerd. Was carnival weekend and the players didn't want to lose it even in the same stadium. During the press conference of his coach, the pacense broke into the room disguised as the character of Torrent with a jacket leopard print and a coat of arms of Atlético de Madrid. Also carried a cap with the flag of Spainto.

Those present could not help laughing at such a surprise. Mosquera did nothing but give a hug to his player.