A sister Lily cosplayer impresses Black Clover fans for her angelic look

Since the first chapter of Black CloverAsta tried to conquer the heart of the beautiful Sister Lily, director of the orphanage where the protagonist and her rival friend Yuno were looked after. Of course, the nun never succumbed to the boy's requests, but her kindness also captured the hearts of many fans.

And it was only a matter of time before someone arrived to represent the character in the real world. After the Black Clover Devil cosplay, then the cosplayer Ays a arrives play the role of Sister Lily with a couple of photos gone viral. Ays posted her version of the character two weeks ago Black Clover getting over 25,000 likes on Instagram.

The girl posed for two photos, one of which was also used to compare the manga's counterpart with the one prepared by the cosplayer. At the bottom you can see the images in question where Sister Lily comes to life with an angelic aura around her. The blue eyes that catch the eye stand out, while for the rest it manages to perfectly replicate details of the character's face and clothes.

Black Clover is a Yuki Tabata manga, published in the magazine since 2015 Weekly Shonen Jump. It is one of the best known contemporary manga, with a growing popularity particularly on the animated sector. Just in the anime, an important narrative arc and a revelation about a character from the Clover kingdom has just ended.