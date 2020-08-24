A sign about your future? Which are the clubs that Lionel Messi follows on social media

Share it:

(Reuters)

The future of Lionel Messi keeps the world of football in suspense and, above all, the fans of the Barcelona. The hard blow that the culé club suffered in the Champions League (they lost in the quarterfinals against the champion by a forceful 8-2) led to an internal revolution that took positions from technical director Quique Setién and technical secretary Eric Abidal, propitiated the arrival of Ronald Koeman as a new coach and gave rise to a radical change in the squad: according to Spanish media, the Dutchman already communicated to Luis Suárez, Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal and Iván Rakitic that will not be taken into account. And the Flea has not yet been issued publicly about the changes or regarding her wishes.

It is worth clarifying: the forward, 33, has a contract until June 2021 with the Blaugrana team and the talks regarding a possible renewal are stalled. Although he already had a first face-to-face with Koeman, from Europe they assure (from the information of RAC1) who would have told him that he feels “more outside than inside” of the institution.

Against this background, speculation arose regarding the possible destinations that La Pulga could choose if offers arrived. Manchester City and Inter Milan, somehow, they poked for a wallet and ready proposals. In England they underline that, at the first sign of Messi, the Citizens are willing to bring him a great offer to reunite him with his friend Sergio Agüero and with Pep Guardiola, the coach who achieved his best version. And the Neroazzurro prepared a global plan to seduce him.

Other options also appear on the payroll, such as MLS’s Inter Miami, who with David Beckham at the helm more than once let his desire to have Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as stars transcend; or Newell’s, the club of the heart of Leo, who dreams of enjoying Messi as in his childhood stage.

The star’s social networks appear as a clue thinking about his immediate future. What clubs does the attacker follow on Instagram, beyond Barcelona? There are just three. One, of course, is Newell’s. What’s more, Messi follows the official club profile and the Infoleprosa account.

And borders outside Argentina? The two clubs play in the Premier League English. And both flirted (or currently do) with Messi. The City is one. In 2016, when he was facing the judicial process for tax evasion in Spain and he did not feel contained by Barcelona and the League, Messi flirted with him Man Blue. Pep Guardiola He sent him the message: ‘Are you coming, Leo?’ Finally, the feelings, the family comfort, the feeling that he could still give great fights with the culé team, made him stay in Catalunya.

And the other is the Chelsea, another power with a patron behind (Roman Abramovich), with whom he also lived a flirtation in times when his friend Cesc Fabregas played in London. Will Leo’s future lie in any of the clubs with which he has a virtual connection? Or will you decide to stay in Barcelona?

