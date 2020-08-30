A Short Hike now on Nintendo Switch. Adventure and exploration in the launch trailer

Share it:

Several new independent productions arrived in the Nintendo Switch catalog during the month of August. Among these, we also find A Short Hike, videogame adventure that leads to the discovery of an island surrounded by nature.

As experienced hikers, we will be able to cross the atoll on a journey to the top of the peak overlooking the panorama. We will be able to follow the paths already traced or direct our steps in still unexplored directions, in search of hidden naturalistic treasures. Haste will not be the advice of the player who tries his hand at A Short Hike: before reaching the highest point on the island, it will be possible to linger by a lake, take a dip or go fishing.

Gathering hidden treasures you will be able to reach new heights, while to enjoy the beauty of the game world, it will be possible to glide over lush forests or descend from the peaks of the mountains. However, the island is not uninhabited and during our trip it will happen to run into others hikers, with which we can collaborate. Accompanying the exploration in A Short Hike, we find a soundtrack composed by Mark Sparling.

Already present in the catalog Nintendo eShop, A Short Hike shows up in launch trailer, which you find available directly at the opening of this news.