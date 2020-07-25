A shocking offer and the "Cristiano Ronaldo effect": Inter's ambitious plan to hire Lionel Messi

Share it:

Lionel Messi has a contract until June 2021 with Barcelona. Inter seeks to hire him when he is free (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The future of Lionel Messi remains unknown. In recent weeks the Argentinean discomfort with the Barcelona leadership came to light (he does not share the sports project they are carrying out) and some friction with part of the coach coach Quique Setien's body. Faced with this situation picture, different institutions began to move to try to keep the '10' tab.

One of the main stakeholders is Inter -has been targeting him for several seasons-. The Italian club, which for a few years has been undergoing a major renovation to regain lost success (hired Antonio Conte as DT and figures of the stature of Romelu Lukaku, Diego Godín, Alexis Sánchez, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen), He has in mind to make profit from an unexpected opportunity that presented itself.

The Italian media echoed this possibility, especially The Gazzetta dello Sport. The newspaper ensures that this operation is viable, but that It will take time, since it will be key for Rosario to decide not to extend his contract with the Catalans. Its link with Barcelona currently expires in mid-2021 and has a termination clause of 700 million euros, a figure unattainable for any institution in the world.

Lionel Messi, at the center of the Italian media

Suning Holdings Group, majority shareholder of the table neroazzurro, with its president Steven Zhang at the head, began to study the land, since they consider that the arrival of The flea It would be essential to counter Cristiano Ronaldo's at Juventus.

"The Zhang family has the money to approach Juventus and respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'maxi-signing'; this is the first point ”, assured the mentioned medium.

Another argument that fuels the versions is that Jorge Messi, father and agent of the soccer player, will move its businesses to Milano from next month. They consider that this factor "can become an opportunity to attempt the assault."

"Papa Jorge (Messi) will be the pioneer and perhaps he will work to bring his son to Inter in a year, when he can be released at no cost," they warned from the Italian newspaper.

Another point that they will use in their favor to try to get the go-ahead from the historical scorer of La Liga de España is the economic issue and low profit reduction, compared to that of other leagues, which currently exists in Italy. Inter would offer the 33-year-old athlete a three-year contract at the rate of 50 million per season.

In the event of his arrival at Inter taking shape, the “rivalry” between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would move to Serie A. The Argentine has 6 Ballon d'Or, while the Portuguese appears in second place, with 5.

So far this season, the Barça 10 have played 42 games, in which they scored 30 goals (25 were for La Liga – they won the Pichichi- award) and 26 assists. After losing the local tournament, now all their guns are aimed at the Champions League. The Spanish team is in the round of 16 and next Saturday August 8 they will receive Napoli at the Camp Nou (in the first leg at San Paolo they equaled 1 to 1). In the event of a phase advance, it will be measured against the winner of the key between Chelsea and Bayern Munich (in the first game, played at Stamford Bridge, the Germans thrashed 3-0).

