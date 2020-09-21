“A shocking job for the series”

Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series was one of the first productions to return to the set after the lockdown, and now a first update has arrived from one of the cast members: Morfydd Clark, interpreter of the young Galadriel.

“The amount of people working on this series is staggering” revealed the actress on the scale of the show, for which Amazon has already invested 1 billion dollars (including rights). “There’s a guy who’s only into seeing how dust reacts to footsteps and breathing. It’s something that never even crossed my mind. Apart from a few Marvel titles, I don’t think things could get any more. as big as this. “

Recently stars of the legendary Peter Jackson trilogy like Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom have revealed their enthusiasm for the project, and Morfydd she couldn’t be more proud: “For me they are iconic films. I’m actually holding back from saying everything I know about Tolkien’s universe since I’ve been here. Honestly I’m happy with Elijah Wood’s words, I’m a huge fan of his. I wish everyone had a cameo. . It’s nice to have the support of someone like him. “

Meanwhile, Hugo Weaving has closed the possibility of returning as Elrond.