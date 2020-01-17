A Shin-chan mobile game comes by surprise to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Bushiroad has launched without warning Crayon Shinchan: The Storm Called! Flaming Kasukabe Runner !! for Nintendo Switch. The title, original for iOS devices (App Store) and Android (Google Play) as a free to play since 2014 —2016 in the West—, it bursts into the eShop of North America at a price of $ 9.99.

In the absence of the European eShop updating with the availability of the game officially, it is a title runner Platform with a simple control scheme, based on exceeding levels in scroll side full of objects, items and options to achieve the highest possible score in each phase. The game includes a lot of familiar faces from the series, both friends and family of Shinnosuke Nohara.

“Enjoy with Shin-chan and his friends wearing a variety of clothes as a cosplay, well known to those familiar with both anime and movies,” says the official description of the game. The plot premise is simple: all Kasukabe has been filled with sweets and cakes. “What happened in Kasukabe? Everything has been filled with sweets, from candies and donuts to cakes! ”

We do not know at the moment if the version for Nintendo Switch that is launched this week in the European eShop will be located in Spanish; however, the version for iOS and Android free to play yes it is in perfect Spanish, among other languages.

A little context: Shin-chan, from Japan to Spain going through the cinema

The television series of Shin Chan has been broadcast on Spain since 2000. Therefore, throughout 2020, twenty years will have elapsed since its debut in national chains. Since then, Shin-Ei Animation has issued more than 1000 episodes on TV Asahi, where you can watch the series in Japan, with hundreds of them located in our country.

The Serie It is based on the manga written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui, but it was not until the television adaptation when its impact happened to have international success levels. The movies they have also been and continue to be a constant every year, with a movie every April for a couple of decades; in fact, the last one was issued last April with a Shin-chan of adventures in Australia.

Source | Gematsu