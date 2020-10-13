A Shigaraki full of hate in My Hero Academia 287: his words after the meeting

Tomura Shigaraki grew up in a particular way and certainly different from the canons of Japanese society. Abandoned, betrayed, raised by a super villain, he could only live his life with so much hatred and resentment towards everything and everyone. My Hero Academia dedicated a flashback to him with which his story was told.

Become the new owner of the All for One, Shigaraki aspires to destroy the entire society also to demonstrate what he underwent in childhood. Hate spread everywhere, even in the vestiges of One for All. In My Hero Academia 287, Shigaraki is still struggling with his master mentally not to let go of control of his body, but he too must watch the return of Nana Shimura.

The seventh owner of One for All has helped Deku but has also noticed that his nephew is in front of him. Shigaraki recognizes her thanks to the photos seen in the past but the reunion between family members is not the most pleasant. Before disappearing, Shigaraki dedicates hateful words to his grandmother, stating that he will destroy her as well along with everything else.

Now that the battle has returned to the real world, we will see in My Hero Academia 288 if this will spark new feelings in Tomura Shigaraki.