A sexy Uraraka from My Hero Academia in a Kaho Shibuya cosplay video

Ever since she ended her movie star career, the explosive Kaho Shibuya has launched into the world of cosplay. Now a model, she recently played the heroine of Gigant with a cosplay, but in recent times she has also dedicated herself to a character of My Hero Academia: the sweet Ochaco Uraraka.

During the month of April, Kaho Shibuya she posted several photos on her Instagram account that saw her as Ochako Uraraka while wearing the hero costume that makes her Uravity. However, a few photos have become a real video with the collaboration of Rescue the Princess, which is dedicated to the world of cosplay.

So let's see the character of My Hero Academia in action as you can see in the video below. Kaho Shibuya as Uraraka she is on the roof of a building while making use of her gravitational powers and, thanks to the special effects, we see her manipulating bricks, dust and debris of various kinds. Do you think Uraraka as an adult will look like Kaho Shibuya in this cosplay?

At the bottom of the news you can also admire the others photos of Kaho Shibuya dedicated to the co-star of My Hero Academia. Always based on the heroic world created by Kohei Horikoshi, the cosplayer Mangoecos has created a perfect and sensual Camie Utsushimi.