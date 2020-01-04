A series of Netflix for every mood

Are you one of those who get sad songs when you're sad to wallow even more in misery? The same thing happens with the series: although with more nuances, there is always a series that fits perfectly with your mood. Moments in which you are open to discover new things, others in which you only want to let out a few laughs, others in which you want your heart to pound strongly with an intense romance or with one of those infamous suspensions, others in which you only want make a ball on the couch with a tear family history … For all those moments, there is a perfect Netflix title. And we have decided to make the choice very easy for you.
We are looking for incredible proposals for eleven moods or sentimental situations that require a seriéfila intervention at the height. And we add alternatives in case you already had them controlled or you have left wanting more.
Ahead!
Not to think about anything after work
Those days when you're so exhausted that you don't even know how to put the key in the house lock. In those days, you just want to wear an episode (or two, or three) of those series so incredibly cheerful and casual that you will go to sleep with a smile. Laughter is guaranteed with series like 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', a sitcom set in a police station full of unique characters trying to face crime. Emphasis on 'trying'. Five seasons of this comic jewel are waiting for you on Netflix.
Have you seen her yet? Bet on other series with such a great humor, relaxed and sometimes absurd as 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', where a woman who has spent almost all her life locked in a bunker comes to know the New York of the 21st century with the help of some characters very peculiar. If not, sweeping for the national products, take a look at the already iconic 'Paquita Salas', where an agent of movie and television stars tries to make a living between e-mails that go to 'spam' and bags of torreznos .
For when you need vein action
Just arrived on the platform, 'The Witcher'It can give you a high energy when you are in need of vitamins, or perhaps when you are so high that you need to see something at the height of your adrenaline. Henry Cavill gives life with two swords in hand (two!) to the legendary Geralt de Rivia, protagonist of the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski (whose video game adaptation created global hysteria for history), which seeks to survive by hunting monsters in a magical world invaded by chaos, in which its destiny is intertwined with that of the young heiress of a kingdom fallen into disgrace . Although he doesn't know yet. In this series there is no shortage of blood, death and violence. Enjoy
Have you seen it yet? On the platform you will find an amazing alternative with 'Wu Assassins', an Asian-influenced action series starring the relentless Iko Uwais (don't miss it by giving more milks in 'Killer Raid' or 'The night comes for us', also on Netflix ), who here will become the last guardian of magical powers that certain dangerous people want to possess. More blood yet? Enter 'Vikings', a series that has gradually become a phenomenon.
For when you feel like mental puzzles
There is no fatter mystery hidden on Netflix than the one it contains'The OA'. Although it has been canceled after its second season, the puzzle that Brit marling Y Zal Batmanglij They left us still alive. When Prairie (Marling) returns home after being missing for years, his acquaintances cannot believe it: not only because he found her alive, but because her blindness has disappeared. Yes, you can see, and much more than you imagine. The spiritual world presented by the series is disturbing, perfect for a day when you feel like testing yourself.
Have you seen her yet? Try the 'matrioska' posed by 'Russian Doll', a 'Trapped in time' with Natasha Lyonne tried to find out what he is doing wrong with his life. Also, to mysteries, the one that has left us both seasons of 'Dark', the German 'Stranger Things' with temporary paradoxes, religious sects and the threat of the end of the world because of the nuclear disaster. And we still give you another one: 'The Society', a series about a group of teenagers who are trapped in their town, where all adults have disappeared, and they have to figure out how to organize so they don't end up killing each other.
For when your body asks for salsa
If you don't have a plan on a Friday night, start the party at home with a good series, either alone or in company. And in a matter of uncontrolled parties, the students of the private school Las Encinas are experts. 'Elite'It gives us progress, yes, but also mystery, love affairs, friendship and, ultimately, adolescence in its purest form. Well, that 'Rebel Way' adolescence that none of us have ever lived, but that we love to experience on screen. An injection of youth for those days when we need it most.
Have you seen her yet? Salsa does not lack other Netflix teenagers in 'Sex Education', where a nerd becomes the sexual and loving advisor of his inexperienced classmates. Although there is no more rhythm and glitter than in any episode of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', the quintessential drag queens contest, which is complete on Netflix.
For when you're in love until the bars
Romance has no age … No time. This is demonstrated in 'Outlander', in which a woman of the 40s travels in time by accident to meet in Scotland in 1743, in the middle of the war. There he meets a Scotsman who already has his own fan club in all countries of the globe (of course: Jamie Fraser It is a sex symbol) and with which he will maintain a relationship that has made fans sigh for five seasons (and up). If you want to be one of those people who dreams of a love as epic as the protagonists of this story and you know that they will only get it through fiction, do not hesitate and hit the play.
Have you seen her yet? There are romances on Netflix tutiplén: for a more indie and less idealized version of relationships, 'Love'; to recover the spirit of the soap operas at four in the afternoon, 'The Girls of the Cable'; for more strange and original proposals, 'Lovesick'; to put more focus on LGTBI relationships, the great forgotten mainstream romantic genre, 'Eastsiders'; or for proposals with a lot of heart, 'Please like me'.
For when you're hungry for suspense
It is not as well known as other recent productions within the police and criminal genre, but 'Broadchurch'It's a real wonder if you're looking for a good thriller story. Also, who could resist their protagonists? Olivia Colman (reigns double in 'The Favorite' and 'The Crown') and David Tennant (seen this year in the great 'Good Omens') they become two detectives in search of a murderer in the coastal town of Broadchurch in the United Kingdom, who has taken the life of a small child shocking the entire population.
Have you seen her yet? Bet on other British jewels of the criminal genre (there are many), such as the intense 'Bodyguard' with Richard Madden (who combines the political thriller with the terrorist threat in London in a story full of script twists) or the acclaimed 'Line of duty ', which in its fifth season is still one of the best pulse shows in its police action.
For when you feel like learning and discovering
There are many interesting documentaries in the Netflix catalog, but the only one that offers us in-depth analysis of exciting topics in capsules of just half an hour is'In a nutshell'. Created by the American magazine Vox (nothing to do with any political party), explores issues of total relevance and contemporary relevance such as the future of meat, the obsession with beauty, the paradoxical rise of millionaires, the mechanisms of sects, the global water crisis, the wage gap between men and women, the legalization of marijuana, female orgasm, why diets do not work, extraterrestrial life … As we see, a diverse and exciting range of themes. And in just 30 minutes.
Have you seen her yet? If you have already devoured the previous series (and we would not miss anything), another great American medium, Buzzfeed, sponsors a series on Netflix with similar aspirations, but a different approach: 'Follow this' commitment to a more participatory format, where a journalist he gets into the subject he is investigating, from the ASMR to intersexuality, through addiction to technology, influencers or the Amish. On a more classic level, you cannot miss 'Our planet', where you may not learn so many specific things but you will undoubtedly discover the evils that nature and fauna are suffering around the world, from the hands of one of the greatest television experts of our Time, Richard Attenborough.
For when you feel like messing loose
Sex in adolescence as never before told you: monsters and talking pillows. 'Big mouth'is one of those horny (horny) animated series that asks all the questions we never dared to ask ourselves. And the way he does it is delusional. In it, a group of high school students look for ways to live with their sexual awakening, their bodies and the complexity of contemporary relationships.
Have you seen her yet? To continue with that shameless humor, and in an animated format, you can also find some classic hits like 'South Park' or 'Family Guy', or series with a different touch (and something sad) like 'Bojack Horseman'.
For after a breakup
The Serie 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend'It is a triple action antidote for when we have a broken heart: on the one hand we identify a little with the follies of its protagonist (who psychotically pursues the love of his childhood as if there were no other fish in the sea), on the other, it will make us laugh until we faint with its history formed by the embarrassment of others and musical numbers, and finally it will make us realize, thanks to the character's mistakes, that we should not go crazy for love affairs. And that, when a door closes, a whole Netflix opens.
Have you seen her yet? If you are looking for encouragement you will find them in 'Bonding', a very short and very good series about a young woman who recruits a childhood friend to be her assistant in the sadomasochism sessions in which she works.
For the Christmas monkey (or family)
If you are one of those who are waiting for 'Little Women' with great desire, you have to see 'Christmas days'on Netflix. Three episodes, three epochs and the same generation of sisters on Christmas day. Thus, we see the evolution in the relationship between them, but also the context in which they grow. Created by Pau Freixas and with a cast made up of tall women like Victoria April, Elena Anaya, Nerea Barros, Veronica Echegui, Veronica Forqué, Angela Molina or Susi Sánchez, speaks of the passage of time through three crucial vital stages (adolescence, adult life and the elderly). A preciousness.
Have you seen her yet? Christmas options on Netflix, especially in movie format, could form your own catalog. But we recommend another one that, although not properly set at Christmas, does give us family vibes: 'Day by day', a delicious sitcom about a Cuban family residing in Los Angeles, where they will live (with much, much, much sense of humor) problems of sexual identity, racism, anxiety and love.
Add Comment