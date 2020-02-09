A sensual Yukako cosplay is ready to kidnap Jojo fans with her hair

Share it:

Strange things have happened in the quiet town of Morio-Cho. Since Jotaro Kujo came in search of Joseph Joestar's illegitimate son, a series of events have followed which were told during Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Diamond is Unbreakable. Besides Jotaro's brief appearances, new characters were introduced.

In the 1992 manga, then also recently shot in an David Production anime, Josuke Higashikata, protagonist of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Diamond is Unbreakable. However, he is not the only new individual who has hit the hearts of fans over time.

Yukako she was a beautiful but absolutely disturbing girl: once the stand was developed, the girl did everything to conquer Koichi Hirose, Josuke's friend. He also came to kidnap him and force him to lethal riddles, but after the defeat he began to walk a path towards redemption.

The beauty of the girl from Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: Diamond is Unbreakable also shines in the Pypr.Pypr cosplay, which you can see below. The 90s-style sailor uniform fits perfectly on the body of the cosplayer who highlights its charm but also the hair. Are you ready to get tied up by the girl?

Looking forward to Stone Ocean, Netflix added to its catalog the first two seasons of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.