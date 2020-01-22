A second series of Warhammer 40,000 for television is underway

Share it:

We still don't know much about the television series based on the Eisenhorn books of the universe Warhammer 40,000, which has not prevented that a second project has already been confirmed in a veiled way to adapt the many stories of the Games Workshop license to television.

"It is not a secret that we are working on really exciting projects right now. We are cheering Angels of Death, developing Eisenhorn in real action and we have just finished a draft for a 40K anthology series, but don't quote me on the latter, it's not announced yet", said Andy Smillie in a new community update published on the official license website.

The Games Workshop team has high hopes for these projects and they believe that everyone will live up to the legend of the Warhammer 40,000 name.

"We really wanted a Warhammer identity, when people watch one of our series they will know that what they are seeing is part of the brand, "they said." That is … imagine that one day you are sitting in the cinema and on the screen of the menacing fog of war appears a Space Marine. A cinema full of people cheering Warhammer. That would be great".

Enthusiasm is never lacking in the ranks of Games Workshop, but from experience we know that the license does not always fall into the best hands and in the field of video game development you can count almost by tens the disappointments that the most veteran Warhammer followers have taken for works that have not been able to meet the expectations that are generated with any seal bearing this benchmark in modern science fiction.

There is not a small hint of which producer is behind the new series, when it would begin filming or what release date is valued.

