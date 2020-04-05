A season 4 with a lot of noise and few nuts

Share it:

In 'The paper house', the "less is more" formula has never worked. The Netflix series, which has just released its fourth season, continues to raise the ante for each season, with a more convoluted plot, more action, more budget, more heroes, more villains, more violence, more shots, more surprises. Its creators have always understood (and rightly so) that you have to aim high to get a large heist to pass the adrenaline rush to the audience, a 'heist movie' that is also experienced on the other side of the screen. This is how they have reaped their incredible success. However: How long can the same formula multiply to infinity?

Curiously, the new season of the series created by Alex Pina It represents the best and the worst of its DNA: it continues to give off that electricity in each new twist of the script that we experience together with its charismatic characters, but, at the same time, keep using the same narrative tricks in a race against time that is going on forever. Perhaps this second robbery in which we are still involved should have been resolved in these eight new episodes, but here is a spoiler: it does not. One more year of waiting to know if these antiheroes have their way and, incidentally, to check if 'The paper house' does not drown in the attempt.

As we saw in the third season, the group led by The Professor (Álvaro Morte) intends to rob the Bank of Spain with two objectives: on the one hand, as a measure of pressure for the Spanish authorities to release Rio (Miguel Herran), who was being a victim of torture, and, on the other, to take away the country's gold reserves and continue living at full speed. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Helsinki (Darko Peric) and company returned to get into garlic with new and conflicting colleagues like Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) and the return to shoehorn of the man most hated by fans of the series, Arturito (Enrique Arce). At the end of those episodes we left Nairobi (Alba Flores) struggling between life and death due to the stratagems of the new Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) being arrested through a theater for her companions to give her up for dead.

Now, as usually happens in the central section of the robbery, everything is going downhill in a spectacular way. The open-lung operation in Nairobi, the harsh interrogations of Lisbon, the Palermo rebellion and, above all, the escabechina of Gandía (José Manuel Poga), which marks a 'Crystal Jungle' in which John McClane is now the villain, will shake the pillars of The Plan. It is a season full of blows for the characters, who will experience death and defeat on several occasions, but will keep the type for the final fireworks. It should not surprise us: we know that 'La casa de papel' bets too much on its characters to let them fall (it is evident that Berlin (Pedro Alonso) keeps coming back from death to take the reins of history), although this season their pulse has not trembled to get rid of a favorite among fans.

Between impossible shootings typical of a 'Mission Impossible' movie (or perhaps 'Matrix', because only Neo could dodge so many bullets) and questionable subplots (we know that Arturito is a horrendous person, but, Going to do a Bill Cosby in the middle of the heist?), this season of the series has been governed by a norm that can despair many viewers: the one with a lot of noise and few nuts. When a series as exciting and adrenaline-fueled as this one features eight hours of footage that could have been cut in half, something is wrong. There is a desire to stretch the gum as much as possible, something understandable given its resounding worldwide success and that surely will not be a problem for its most adept fans. Nevertheless, the formula seems a little rusty. Hopefully they know how to oil it better for the outcome in the fifth season.

With special mention for Marseille (Luka Peroš), the God in the shadow that fixes all the messes, the revelation of Belén Cuesta as an infiltrator of the gang between the hostages (a job that is fatal to him: he could have avoided up to two key moments in history) and the Asturian miners who achieve the impossible (because that is the working class we deserve), 'The paper house' has shown that, despite everything, it still has the nerve and ability to remain iconic. His legacy of red monkeys, Dalí masks, city names and infallible plans remains intact. You only need a season that is a little more up to it.