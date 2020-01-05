A scriptwriter from Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker explains the beginning of the film

Share it:

One of the main criticisms that Star Wars: Skywalker's rise has had is the way he introduces the Emperor Palpatine during the text we see in scroll at the beginning of the movie.

The dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious transmission, a threat of REVENGE with the sinister voice of the late EMPERADOR PALPATINE …

The co-writer of The Rise of Skywalker, Chris Terrio, recently shed some light on why the movie begins with this great revelation, while talking with IndieWire. In addition, this week we were able to discover that the editor of the film eliminated scenes in which the return of the Emperor was explained.

"We debate and debate what the scroll would say", said Terrio. "And we wanted to have the word 'revenge' on it, a message of revenge in the voice of the late Galactic Emperor Palpatine. We also wanted that line, 'The dead speak'. … You could say 'kill the past', and that could to be really what Kylo Ren is trying to do in Episode XIII and even at the beginning of Episode IX, but the past is not over with him yet. " "The character could be mentally ready to end him," he added, "[but] there is the voice of the past, literally, the emperor saying: 'Not so fast, boy. History has you in the spotlight. ' History remembers what happened, and the Sith should not go quietly at night. "

"We went back to the beginning of Episode IV and we realized that it is a very complex situation that you are getting into." explained. "It feels like a Saturday morning series, because they just stole the plans from a battle station called Death Star, and that's all the new information in 1977. We decided we were going to look for it and start with an exciting event. , which is that this transmission has been heard.

Yesterday we talked about the possible version of the director that one of the actors hopes to see, maybe it will explain all the unknowns that The rise of Skywalker left in the air.