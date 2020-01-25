A screenwriter from Deadpool 3 believes that Disney could classify it as R

Share it:

Since Disney bought 20th Century Fox in March of last year, many fans of the most controversial "superhero" of Marvel have wondered if we would watch movies of Deadpool in theaters. Luckily, Ryan Reynolds himself confirmed a month ago that Marvel Studios is already working on Deadpool 3.

Luckily, the co-writer of the saga, Rhett Reese, said in an interview for Screen Rant that Disney "absolutely" could maintain the R rating in Deadpool 3. Although the project has passed to the hands of Kevin Feige, president and creative director of Marvel studios (owned by Disney), Reese believes we will not see the Disney magic castle logo. "I don't think it's under the Disney logo," said the screenwriter. "I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, a Magic Castle appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox logo, so yes."

A few months ago, David Leitch, director of the third installment of Bocacen mercenary, said that Deadpool 3 would not have to be oriented for adults and receive an R rating. "It is an adult film that does not necessarily have to marry the UCM brand, but neither does it have to being necessarily for adults and Disney does not necessarily have to make films for all audiences either. I think we will find common ground. "

Part of Deadpool's success among the pubic, both in the cinema and in the comics, has always come from the hand of his extravagant behavior, his violent attitude and his offensive language. These are inherent characteristics of the characters, so, to strip them of them is to risk receiving bad reviews from the fans.

Deadpool 3 is already on its way. The return of the bigmouth mercenary will follow the line of the previous deliveries under the Marvel Studios seal, which could imply the future expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with franchises like X Men and deadpool.