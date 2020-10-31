a scene from the first episode drives fans crazy

The second album is said to be the most difficult test for an artist: the same goes for the second season of a successful TV series like The Mandalorian, called not to betray the expectations created after a first season appreciated at all latitudes by a complicated fandom like that of Star Wars.

Being now one of the flagship products of the franchise (which seems willing to focus more and more heavily on television series) implies a considerable pressure load, which Jon Favreau and associates decided to face by immediately playing one of the most valuable cards at their disposal

Yes, the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian has already given us a first look at the revived Boba Fett, which we are shown intent on observing our Mando from afar shortly after the latter has recovered the armor of the legendary bounty hunter.

The return of Boba Fett had been announced for quite a while, but in short, being suddenly in front of him shortly after the “ready, go” was definitely nice shot to the heart! Did you appreciate the choice of production? Tell us yours in the comments! Disney, meanwhile, has finally confirmed that Rosario Dawson will be Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian; here is, instead, a Baby Yoda doll that will make fans of The Mandalorian go crazy.