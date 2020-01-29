A scene from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot shows the similarities between Kulilin and the master Roshi

Share it:

The video game recently available Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot continues to provide discussion material and tasty goodies to fans of the sensei Akira Toriyama's work. In a scene taken from the game, we see some strange similarities between Kulilin and the master Roshi.

He trained since childhood at the Kame House together with Goku to learn the secrets of martial arts (and to impress girls) Kulilin spent a lot of time with the old hermit of the turtles, so much so that he was influenced too much. Twitter user Devil Artemis Animation has found a clip from the game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that unites student and teacher: the passion for sexy magazines. In the game, in fact, you can see Kulilin intent on taking a careful look at one of these magazines. The scene, of course, does not reveal any important or fundamental revelation, but it does understand the love and passion that the developers have for the series, enriching it with small goodies that can please fans of Dragon Ball Z. Fan service, but of that good in short.

Always in the video game released for Bandai Namco, we learned a detail about Piccolo that may have escaped fans. In closing the news we leave you with this splendid fan art that blends C-16 with Iron Man the super hero of the Marvel Comics