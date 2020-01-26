A scene from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot reveals the motif behind the Great Saiyaman poses

Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball Z is characterized by numerous changes compared to the first series in the world created by Toriyama and the recent release of the video game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is proving surprising for fans, who can relive the adventures of Goku from a different perspective and with nice background, never seen before in the anime.

Gohan is in fact the last protagonist of a reference to what will be then Great Saiyaman, a costumed superhero who takes on poses buffet every time he arrives on the battlefield to make low-level criminals pay for it.

During the game you have the opportunity to retrace all the fundamental moments seen both in the anime and in the manga, and among these of course also the saga dedicated to Freeza on the planet Namek, where the bizarre members of the Ginew team appear for the first time.

As shared by the user @KenXyro in the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, these particular opponents can be brought back to life thanks to the dragon balls. If, once this wish is fulfilled, you decide to talk to them using Gohan's character you get two funny and interesting lines.

"I think I have to work on my poses too, huh? (They could come in handy in the future ..)" These are the words that appear on the screen after the conversation with the Ginew team. A nice reference to the gestures of Great Saiyaman, his future alter ego. We also remember that always in the video game a secret member of the aliens led by Ginew appeared for the first time.