A Russian model revealed the threats she suffered for marrying a Brazilian soccer player

Ekaterina Dorozhko and Luiz Adriano met in Russia

In a week in which several international figures have spoken out against racism, after the murder of the African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer has shocked the world, the Russian model Ekaterina Dorozhko He took the opportunity to tell his personal experience. The young woman described on her Instagram account the insults and threats that she has received since she is in a relationship with a Brazilian soccer player.

She and Luiz Adriano They met when the player was part of the team of the Spartak Moscow and they married in 2019, when they traveled to South America after the signing of their partner by the Palmeiras. Apparently, this caused the anger of some users with the lace, who unloaded their hatred against her and her husband.

"At first, when I went to Brazil, people had the courage to yell at me 'look, here comes the Russian, hahaha. Every day, for a long time, I received messages wishing me death, my parents' illness and promised to meet me, beat me and many other terrible things because I was married to a black man"

In 2019 they married and currently live in Brazil

Dorozhko He explained that he always ignored these types of messages because he has "nerves of steel" but that it seemed a good time to talk about them and thus join the anti-racism campaign. "My heart hurts because of what is happening in the world," he said.

“I thank my parents for my education and my vision of the world. I have never separated people by skin color, hair color, or condition. For me, we are all the same. Half of my family is black and I love them all very much. I was afraid that they would not accept me because I am Russian and have a different mentality and my whole life is very different. "

The 23-year-old Russian revealed that she suffered threats for falling in love with a Brazilian

The 23-year-old girl sent forces in her message to all protesters in the United States demanding an end to discrimination: “Why is there so much cruelty in people? After all, love and friendship have no colorr. If hell and paradise exist, then hell is here on Earth. I wish and dream that we all be kinder and wiser because the future depends on us ”.

After Floyd's death, whose funeral was held this Thursday, millions of people around the world have taken to the streets to repudiate the racism that still persists in many societies and that caused the crime of this citizen in the United States.

Dorozhko called for an end to racism

