A rumor reveals the protagonist of the series on the Targaryens

In recent months we had reported the beginning of the auditions of House of Dragon centered on two secondary characters. A new rumor instead, reveals who will be the protagonist of the wait Game of Thrones spin-off series.

The insider site first broke the news "Illuminerdi", who shared a post focusing on the series I'm hard at work on Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal along with the rest of the executives of HBO. According to the insider, therefore, at this moment the production would be busy looking for the most suitable actor to interpret Daemon Targaryen, an important member of the Westeros ruling family and described as follows: "Prince Daemon Targaryen (man aged 40-50) is the younger brother of King Viserys, despite being in the line of succession for the throne, Daemon never had the ambition to become king. He is a very impetuous person who gets bored easily, shifts from one passing passion to another, is obsessed with receiving the love and approval of his brother the king".

The description of the protagonist continues: "He is only happy when he fights with his sword, despite being considered the greatest warrior ever, he is both an honorable and mean person. He will be the protagonist of the series and his scenes will be shot between December and January 2021".

It therefore seems that House of Dragon will focus on the story of Daemon Targaryen, the famous anti-hero accompanied by his own dragon Caraxes. Waiting for official confirmations, we leave you with our news in which we summarize everything we know about House of Dragon, a spin-off of Game of Thrones.