“A role for which I gave my soul”

Interviewed by Collider to talk about her role in The Chess Queen, the acclaimed Netflix series that even got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the talented Anya Taylor-Joy shared her experience behind the scenes of the project.

“I gave my soul for this role. It was me and Beth, and Beth and me. We went on a journey together. And I’ve never had such a strong bond with a character: if she had a bad day, the same would happen to me “ said the actress, who we remember will play Furiosa in the anticipated prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Speaking of some of the most exciting sequences in the series, that is games of chessTaylor-Joy explained: “I loved that aspect. My training as a dancer actually helped me, because I saw those scenes as finger dance choreographies. And I’m good at reminding me of the steps, so I learned all the games 5 minutes before. enter the scene, using all my short-term memory to learn one at a time. “

