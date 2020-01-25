A Rockstar worker blows the alarm at a possible GTA 6

Share it:

We already know that Rockstar Games, the company in charge of titles such as Red Dead Redemption, Bully or Grand Theft Auto, will make a very important announcement during this year 2020. Although we do not yet know what this announcement will be about, each of the movements of the studio It is being analyzed with magnifying glass.

Thanks to a recent Instagram post by Tim Neff, a motion capture actor who has previously worked with Rockstar games. The publication showed him working on motion capture and holding weapons whose model matches the information circulating on the Internet about a possible scenario based on the 80s for GTA 6.

Neff received a shower of comments about fans who rushed to call for the arrival of the new installment of Grand Theft Auto. The actor deleted the publication, raising even more suspicions about GTA 6 and that this was a simple slip.

It is possible that the motion capture actor wanted to erase this image to avoid constant notifications from fans, or perhaps he received some kind of warning from Rockstar Games. In any case, we will have to wait for the company to offer official information about it and take this kind of speculation carefully.

A few months ago the rumor circulated on Reddit that Rockstar Games worked on a new medieval open-world title. This arose as a result of the company publishing a job offer requesting a worker with experience in medieval settings and in this genre.

We do not know for sure what will be the next Rockstar Games, but being Grand Theft Auto one of its most popular franchises, we can be sure that the saga will have a sixth installment, whether it is numbered or not.