A restaurant inspired by Batman and other DC Comics heroes will open soon in London

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Are you planning to take holidays in England this summer? Or are you really living there? If you are a fan of DC Comics and the dark Knight in Gotham City, then know that a Batman-themed restaurant will soon open in the city of London.

There Warner Bros., which owns the rights of DC Comics characters, and Wonderland Restaurants have entered into a financial agreement to create the Batman-themed restaurant, but also to other super heroes of the famous American publishing house, such as Superman or Wonder Woman. The complex will be called Park Row, like the street where Bruce Wayne lost his parents killed by a criminal and which triggered a sense of justice in him which then turned him into Batman after years. There will be five restaurants and three bars for a total of more than 300 seats. In the restaurant there will be specialties inspired by the various characters of the Dark Knight universe, such as a space dedicated to the butler Alfred Pennyworth which will offer customers purely British food, an omakase inspired by the crowds Harley Quinn and more. The restaurant should be ready for this summer, in case we will give you more information.

READ:  Those responsible for Lethal Weapon 5 resume the project with the original cast

Coming to the comics, the new flame of Joker or Punchline has just been introduced, which promises to be really dangerous and lethal. In fact, in the new Batman course, the Joker has returned to create disasters in Gotham City as announced to James Tynion IV, the writer of the magazine.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

