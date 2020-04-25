A report suggests that footballers play with face masks in the Bundesliga

An internal document of Ministry of Labor German, to which the magazine has had access Der Spiegel, suggests that players wear face masks on the field, as part of the preventive measures to be able to resume the Bundesliga. An alternative suggested in the same document is for all those involved to enter quarantine while the competition lasts.

The document comes from the department of occupational safety and is considered as a response to the plan of the German Football League (DFL) to resume the season under certain security measures.

It is, however, a document produced at the level of experts that has not yet reached the political spheres of the ministry. The minister Hubertus Heil You have not yet received the document.

Closed-door matches

The DFL has laid out a plan to resume the season in the first and second Bundesliga games with door closed although without setting a specific date. A specific date is expected to emerge from the next meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states within a week.

However, for three days the possible date has been considered May 9, after that date was mentioned by the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder and his counterpart from North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet.

The DFL's plan is based on a series of prevention measures such as the limitation of people in the stadiums, up to about 300 counting players and referees, and the performance of tests for all those involved with some regularity. This last point has sparked some criticism from those who say that test Players, coaching staff and officials would be missing elsewhere.

