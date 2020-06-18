A report revealed that the Kobe Bryant pilot would have been disoriented by the fog before crashing

Share it:

The pilot of the helicopter in which the former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight other people died said to the air traffic controller, just before crashing into a hill in January of this year, that I was rising above the mist, according to preliminary reports released this Wednesday.

Pilot Ara Zobayan, also deceased in the accident, reported to air traffic control that was ascending 4,000 feet shortly before communication was lost with the device and it crashed near Calabasas, in Los Angeles County, on January 26.

Legendary former Los Angeles Lakers guard, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; the pilot and six other people on board died in the accident.

Zobayan's attempts to overcome the weather problems are part of a series of more than 1,700-page investigative documents released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This agency, which is continuing its investigation of the accident, stressed that this "public file" cannot be considered as a final report, "nor does it contain analyzes, findings, recommendations or probable cause determinations."

"Therefore, no conclusion should be drawn about how or why the accident occurred from the information in the record," said the NTSB. "The analyzes, findings, recommendations and probable cause determinations related to the accident will be issued by the NTSB in a final report at a later date," he said.

Among the documents released Wednesday is a partial transcript of communications between Zobayan and air traffic control in the moments before the accident. "We went up to four thousand," Zobayan said, according to the transcript. "And what are you going to do when you get to the altitude?" Asked a controller, without getting an answer. From that moment on no other communication was heard from the helicopter.

In previous reports of the investigation, it was noted that the helicopter, which was traveling to the Bryant sports academy for a basketball tournament, descended several hundred meters before the accident.

Kobe Bryant is considered a true NBA legend where he won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during his 20 seasons in the world's largest basketball league.

With information from AFP.

