a remarkable opera prima that discovers the talent of Lucía Alemany and Carmen Arrufat

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘The innocence’ He has the endorsement of his two nominations for the Goya and the seven nominations won for the Gaudí awards as a great letter of introduction before his arrival in theaters this Friday, January 10. An additional incentive to discover the opera prima de Lucia Alemany presented during the last San Sebastian Festival and that ran the risk of going unnoticed by our billboard.

Alemany places special emphasis on naturalness in his first feature film, leaving what he wanted to tell in the script, but at the same time giving freedom to his actors to improvise and better adapt the characters to what they understood. The result is a film that uses everyday life to tell us a very specific stage in the life of its protagonist, a debutant Carmen Arrufat which I hope to see in many more movies.

The way forward in life

Who has grown up in a town knows very well the particularities of that kind of life, from the few things you can really do to the brake that can be for your future. It is a placid life anchored in some somewhat questionable values ​​that can end up suffocating you. In the case of ‘Innocence’ we attend how a teenager has decided that she wants to go to Barcelona to study circus, but it is still necessary for that to happen if it even becomes possible.

In fact, ‘Innocence’ places us towards The end of summer With the town festivities running out. The stage before returning to a daily routine that may not simply fill you inside, further complicating Lis (Arrufat) 's relationship with her boyfriend Joel. A relationship she wants to keep secret – even denies her friends repeatedly to be her partner – to avoid the gossip of neighbors.

Alemany seems to search at all times Lis purity in emotions, being very clear when you are looking forward, sad, happy or any other state. That makes "Innocence" a very clean proposal in which second readings are hardly possible. You always know what you want to convey, but that qualifies in its own way through a delicate balance between the comic -more present in the initial section- and the dramatic -more powerful as the minutes progress-, thus creating the ideal climate to enhance their virtues.

Fluency

And it is that the great virtue of Alemany's work is in getting that everything flows normally and that one feels like real the characters that are on screen instead of mere pawns of the story you want to tell. For this he knows how to reflect very well on screen that tranquility of the town life in parallel to the emotional journey of its protagonist, who never completely loses innocence even though this is repeatedly tested.

It is true that there are more emotionally intense scenes, especially when a conflict arises between Lis and another character, be her boyfriend, her father – who both come to be to represent almost the same thing, something she needs to run away from in order to become the person she wants – or his mother, but never being free surcharges. Everything is very well measured, but at the same time it feels natural.

To achieve it also helps a wise casting decision, mixing more veteran actors like Laia Marull or Sergi López With new faces like Arrufat. In a way, this channels the need for some spontaneity as the imperative not to get out of the initial plans altogether. Surely the Lis that we finally see on the screen differs a lot from the one in the script, but it is also a logical evolution resulting from the combination of efforts.

In short

‘Innocence’ is a Remarkable cover letter for both Lucia Alemany and Carmen Arrufat, with the first getting to dump their own experiences but without submitting the film to them and the second demonstrating a great talent to support the dramatic weight of the function. I will not deny that there may be a feeling of having seen similar stories on many occasions, but also that it has the necessary freshness so that it is not at all annoying in the case at hand.